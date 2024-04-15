One in Custody After Stabbing Incident in Benton County

An apparent ongoing feud between neighbors escalates into a reported stabbing Saturday afternoon at the Dollar General store on Highway-7 in the Warsaw area.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox reports that the alleged victim, 59-year-old Troy Mays, says he was assaulted while sitting in a friend’s vehicle by 58-year-old David Meddings before being stabbed in the lower abdomen by Meddings.

Both Mays and Meddings then left the scene returning to their residences in Bent Tree Harbor. Mays was flown to an unnamed hospital while Meddings was taken into custody.

Meddings is being held on a first-degree assault charge. His bond was set at $150,000.