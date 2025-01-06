Flu Levels Bump Up A Notch Heading In First Month Of 2025

The State of Missouri has been bumped up a notch into the moderate flu level according to the CDC’s Influenza Summary Update.

As of the end of week-52, the Missouri Health and Services Department reported 3,756 cases of the flu statewide and 11,486 cases season-to-date.

In the lake area, there were 40 active cases and 108 season-to-date reported in Camden County, 11 active cases and 68 season-to-date in Morgan County and no active cases in Miller and Benton counties with a combined 47 cases season-to-date between the two counties.