Thousands are expected to converge on Osage Beach City Park this weekend for the fall version of the Lake of the Ozarks Food Truck Festival.

That’s according to Parks and Recreation Director Eric Gregory who says the event, which drew around 7,500 people in the spring, will be bigger and better.

The Food Truck Festival will run until 7pm tonight (Saturday, 09/23 and Sunday, 09/24) or until the food runs out.