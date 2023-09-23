Lake Ozark to Consider Changing Board of Aldermen Meeting Times

What appears to be a short agenda awaits the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen when it convenes on Tuesday.

Published agenda items include the possibility of changing meeting times from the current 6:00 to 5:30 on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, approving a plat amendment, purchasing sound recording equipment for the boardroom and a special event application for a food drive.

A closed session to take care of real estate and legal issues also appears on the agenda.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday, convenes at 6:00.