Football Action Lined Up Through The Weekend With High School, College & National Levels

It’s week six of high school football season.

Kicking off later tonight, we’ve got coverage on 93.5 Rocks of the Lake with the Summit Natural Gas pre -game show.

You can watch it live on KRMSTV as Camdenton takes on Boliver, state ranked Boliver down in class four.

Another road game opportunity for the Lakers.

School of the Osage, you can hear it Classic country, 104 .9 as the Indians take on Hallsville tonight, Guy Weyman and Tony Herman will have the coverage for you.

Eldon, they are home against Southern Boone, winding down their five game homestand where they’ve won just once so far overall.

It’s two and three on the season for Versailles…..Looking to make it two in a row, they are at one and four….in Clinton tonight, all those games kick off at seven o ‘clock.

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Jets Sunday night football, of course, minus Aaron Rodgers and then Mizzou, they are on the road, their first true road game tomorrow in Nashville against Vanderbilt.