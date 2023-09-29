Chiefs/Mizzou Listed As “Favorites” To Win Heading Into Weekend Games

The Kansas City Chiefs will be the heavy favorite on Sunday night when they take on the New York Jets on Sunday night football.

And it’s not just because of the Taylor Swift fans….

It was supposed to be Mahomes and Rogers…..Obviously not the case now, but they remain double digit favorites on Sunday night on the road.

And that’s the same theme for Mizzou football against Vanderbilt, double digit favorites.

Vandy might be the worst Power Five team in America.

Tigers still dealing with those injury issues, although looking up for both Brady Cook and Luther Burton on their chances to play Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

Mizzou Quarterback Brady Cook, a semi finalist for the Campbell Award.

This honors the country’s best football scholar athlete combining stats and success on the field with your success in the classroom.

So congratulations to Brady Cook on that honor.

His Tigers looking to win a game by the way as a ranked team for the first time since 2015.