Football Action Ready For The Big Weekend Ahead

Another big night of high school football coming your way.

We started off with the Lakers back at home against Columbia Battle.

Our Motor Hut pregame show begins at 6:00.

Kick off at 7. Both teams looking for their first win on the season.

Catch it exclusively on 935 ROCKS the lake.

Meanwhile, 8th ranked school of the Osage in class three with their three in one record, they look to make it 4 and one their home against winless California.

You can hear that game over on Classic Country 104.9.

Meanwhile, the Eldon Mustangs coming off their first loss of the year and that was to Osage.

They are on the road at 1 and 3 Hallsville and the Versailles Tigers still looking for their first when they are at undefeated 4 and 0 Warsaw tonight and again, all those games kicking off at 7:00.

Mizzou has homecoming tomorrow as the Tigers take on UMass.

Mizzou a huge favorite in this one, but they’ve probably got their eye at least a little bit on their next opponent, Alabama after the bye week that’s coming up here along the way.

Then the Kansas City Chiefs, a rare Sunday where they are the home underdog.

They take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

You can hear on 93.5 rocks the lake.