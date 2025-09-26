Another Shrimp Recall Related To Nuclear Shrimp From Earlier This Summer

Shrimp sold in more than 30 states is being recalled over possible radioactive contamination.

AquaStar Corp. is recalling more than 85-thousand bags of shrimp due to insanitary conditions where the products may have been contaminated with cesium-137.

That – is a radioactive element – found in nuclear reactors and weapons testing.

Most of the shrimp was sold and labeled at Kroger/Gerbes – but was also on shelves at stores like Ralphs and King Soopers.

The shrimp was imported from an Indonesian company.

The items were sold between June 12th and just last week – across 31 states.

The FDA says while it could be contaminated – no products as of yet have tested positive.

That Indonesian company was also responsible for a recent recall this summer of frozen shrimp sold at Walmart.