Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

 

Football Dominates Monday Sports Report Across Missouri

Monday, October 23rd, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to roll and they continue to do it against their division rivals.

They beat the Chargers yesterday at Arrowhead 31 -17.

Four more touchdown passes for Patrick Mahomes and the defense lights out in the second half as they don’t allow a single point.

The Chiefs now 6 -1 on the season.

 

Homecoming for the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

Saw the home team take out South Carolina 34 -12 over 150 yards.

Two touchdowns for running back Cody Schrader who leads the SEC in rushing yards.

Tigers enter their bye week and then number one Georgia Looming in just a couple of weeks.

 

High school football now as we are entering the district playoffs.

Camdenton wrapped up the regular season with a dominating 61-28 win against Glendale. They’ll get Rolla on Friday.

School of the Osage blanked Lutheran South 54-0….They will get Warrensburg at home on Friday.

Eldon hosting a playoff game despite 6 straight losses….They fell to Booneville 56-41 but they will host Buffalo Friday

Versailles, they lose at Sherwood 28-24 but they’ll host Cole Camp on Friday following their win over Midway.

Warsaw also victors over Buffalo in a whopping 43-6.

A full look at all the lake area team’s scores can be seen below….

 

Wins:

Camdenton over Glendale: 61-28

School of the Osage over Lutheran South: 54-0

Cole Camp over Midway: 16-14

Warsaw over Buffalo: 43-6

Lebanon over Rolla: 42-10

 

Losses:

Versailles falls to Sherwood: 28-24

Eldon falls to Booneville: 56-41

Lincoln falls to Wellington-Napoleon : 31-30

Waynesville falls to West Plains: 49-21

 

Reporter Brendan Matthews