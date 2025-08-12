Highway Patrol Offers Safety Tips To Prepare For Back To School Traffic

It’s August which means, in about a week, it’ll be back to school time in the lake area.

And with it being that time of the year, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is sending out its yearly words of advice to parents to sit down and have those safety chats again with their school-aged children, and to the general public about being more vigilant along the roadways when school does start.

The patrol also says most crashes during the school year involving young drivers happen between 3-and-4pm.

Statewide in 2024 alone, seven people were killed and 345 injured in 843 traffic crashes involving a school bus.

Read more:

August has arrived and with it the 2025-2026 school year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to encourage parents to include conversations about safety when preparing their students for school. It’s also important that drivers be prepared for the change in traffic patterns as students begin another year of instruction. In 2024, seven people were killed and 345 injured in traffic crashes involving a school bus. In Missouri last year, a total of 843 traffic crashes involved school buses.

Troopers hope everyone will review these safety tips:

Students

If you’re walking to school, stay alert! Cross the street at intersections or marked crosswalks and never between parked cars. Make eye contact with drivers when crossing the street to make sure they see you. Use sidewalks when they are available. If it is necessary to walk on the roadway, stay close to the left edge and step off to the left when traffic approaches. Never run into the street after a friend or to retrieve something.

Riding a bicycle to school is a fun way to travel. If you’re riding your bike, be sure to wear a helmet and obey all traffic signs and signals. Ride as near to the right side of the roadway as is safe and use the proper hand signals when you plan to change directions, slow, or stop. Never carry passengers. Keep both hands on the handlebars except when signaling. Also, it’s important to maintain your bicycle in good condition. If you are riding your bicycle or walking to school, it is imperative to pay attention. If you are looking at your phone or listening to music you won’t be able to watch for hazards or hear approaching vehicles.

If you ride a school bus, check the weather and dress accordingly. Wait in line for the bus on the shoulder or sidewalk. Use the handrail when getting on or off the bus. Never try to retrieve items that fall under the bus, alert your bus driver. Walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing the street. Sit quietly on the bus and keep the aisle clear. If anything goes wrong, stay calm and follow the instructions of the bus driver.

Most traffic crashes involving young drivers (under the age of 21) occur between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., when school typically lets out. Many of these drivers are young and inexperienced. Parents: It is important to encourage those young drivers to remember driving is a full-time job. Using a cell phone, texting, or adjusting the radio can be the distraction that leads to a traffic crash. Missouri is a hands-free state so buckle up and put your phone down.

Parents

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about riding a bus, walking, or driving to school in a safe manner. If they ride a bike, please make sure they wear a helmet and follow traffic laws.

Please talk to your children about the Courage2ReportMO program, which provides a safe and confidential way to report any concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others. These concerns may include: assault, bullying/repeated harassment, cyber bullying, fighting, guns, homicide, human trafficking, knife, planned school attack, imminent school shooting, school shooting threat, sexual offense, suicide-other person (3rd party), or a terrorism threat (extremism). Those reporting their concerns may remain anonymous. C2R provides a “sooner is safer” tool to report real time concerns 24 hours a day. There are several ways concerned people may submit a C2R report:

· through an Apple or Google Play Courage2Report mobile app,

· by making an online report via http://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/Courage2ReportMO/index.html ,

· by speaking confidentially to a trained professional at 866-748-7047, or

· text “C2R” to 738477.

C2R Missouri calls and tips (web, text, and mobile app) are answered 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by trained communications professionals. C2R Missouri requests a disposition report be returned on each tip report, notifying the Missouri State Highway Patrol of the outcome. For more information about C2R Missouri awareness and education resources, call the C2R Missouri Administrative Office at 866-362-6422.

Motorists

Always be vigilant, but especially near school zones, playgrounds, bicycle paths, and crosswalks when schools are in session. Expect pedestrian and bicycle traffic to increase near schools on days when the weather is good. When schools are in session, drivers should expect a change in traffic patterns ─ school buses, parents taking their children to school, and many young drivers will join other motorists on the road and affect the morning and afternoon commute. Whatever route you drive, expect this additional traffic and prepare by allowing extra time to reach your destination.

Missouri law states that on a two-lane road, if a school bus is stopped and displaying warning signals while loading or unloading children, drivers must stop when meeting and following the bus. However, it is only necessary to stop on a four-lane highway when following the bus. Drivers, when you see a stopped school bus, stay alert and follow the law. Children may not be aware of traffic and dart unexpectedly into the roadway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is hiring! The Patrol offers over 60 career paths. For all current openings, visit https://bit.ly/MSHPCareers or to apply for trooper or commercial vehicle officer positions, visit www.joinmshp.us to apply today.

For more news, follow the Missouri State Highway Patrol on X @MSHPTrooperGHQ