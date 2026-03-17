Former Marine Corps Analyst Indicted In Missouri Court

A former U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Analyst has been charged in Missouri with the willful transmission of national defense information.

That’s according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri which, says 35-year-old Seth Chambers of Cabool, faces two counts in the indictment returned by a Springfield grand jury under seal and made public on Friday.

It’s alleged that Chambers was employed as a civilian contractor and stationed in Iraq during the time frame in the indictment.

At the time, Chambers had top secret security clearance and transmitted documents to two different individuals without the security level clearance.

If convicted, Chambers could receive up to ten years in federal prison without parole on each count.