Bed Bugs Are Becoming A Major Nuisance Across The US For Travelers

If you’re going on a vacation soon, you might want to be careful about what you bring home with you…CBS’s Deborah Rodriguez has a report.

Terminix reports lots of US destinations are having problems with bed bugs…and many are linked to travel.

The pest control company latest ranking puts Philadelphia at number one…just ahead of New York city, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, Atlanta and Washington, DC.

According to Terminix…..southern states are experiencing more problems……especially at budget friendly locations like youth hostels, thanks to crowded rooms and high turnover, which make thorough cleanings more difficult.

Favorite hotel room hangouts for bedbugs: along mattress seams, behind headboards, inside furniture joints and near baseboards.

And they’re great at hitch-hiking on your luggage.

Experts recommend inspecting your belongings well after you get home…and putting your travel clothes in a dryer on high heat for half an hour or so.