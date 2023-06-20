Former Mizzou Point Guard Phil Pressey Joins Boston Celtics Coaching Staff

Mizzou, their former point guard…..Phil Pressey, who served as a grad assistant on Dennis Gates staff this past year, has taken a job to be part of the Boston Celtics coaching staff in the upcoming 2024 season.

You can read more from Yahoo! Sports here:

Another familiar face has been added to the Boston Celtics bench of assistant coaches hired to support head coach Joe Mazzulla in the 2023-24 NBA season per new reporting from the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

That familiar face would be former Celtics point guard Phil Pressey, who played for Boston between 2013 and 2015. After several further seasons elsewhere in the NBA and in Europe, Pressey took a job as an assistant coach at his alma mater of Missouri last season. The 32-year-old former floor general is likely not the last coaching hire the Celtics will make this season after having also hired former Boston point guard Sam Cassell and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee to the team’s bench.

According to Himmelsbach, “the Celtics are planning to add one or two more behind-the-bench coaches to Mazzulla’s staff in the coming weeks.”

Report by: Justin Quinn https://sports.yahoo.com/report-phil-pressey-join-boston-171841839.html?