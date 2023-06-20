Former Mizzou Point Guard Phil Pressey Joins Boston Celtics Coaching Staff

Tue. Jun 20th, 2023
Mizzou, their former point guard…..Phil Pressey, who served as a grad assistant on Dennis Gates staff this past year, has taken a job to be part of the Boston Celtics coaching staff in the upcoming 2024 season.
You can read more from Yahoo! Sports here:
Another familiar face has been added to the Boston Celtics bench of assistant coaches hired to support head coach Joe Mazzulla in the 2023-24 NBA season per new reporting from the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
According to Himmelsbach, “the Celtics are planning to add one or two more behind-the-bench coaches to Mazzulla’s staff in the coming weeks.”
Report by: Justin Quinn https://sports.yahoo.com/report-phil-pressey-join-boston-171841839.html?