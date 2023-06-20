Royals Fall But Cardinals Win During Monday Games

The Royals look to be on their way to a win last night in Detroit.

Bobby Whit homer and drove in a run with a single to put Kansas City up by a score of four to nothing.

Tigers would score a run in the bottom of the 5th and then score five times in the bottom of the 7th.

A three-run home run by Carrie Carpenter put the Tigers up for good en route to a six to four win.

Royals continue to plummet in the standings.

They’re now 19 and 53.

Meanwhile, maybe the Cardinals have figured something out.

In the NL Central, they beat the Nationals eight to six.

Paul Goldschmidt a big home run, but the Cardinals up for good in the 7th inning.

Jordan Walker extended his hitting streak, and Jack Flaherty, who gave up five runs in the first two innings, was able to hang around long enough to pick up his fourth win of the season.

It’s three victories in a row for the Cardinals.