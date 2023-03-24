Former MO Senate David Sater Appointed To Coordinating Board

Former Missouri Senator David Sater will wear a different hat when reporting to work now. Sater, of Cassville, was appointed by Governor Mike Parson as an at-large selection to serve on the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Former senator David Sater has been named to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) as an at-large selection.

Governor Mike Parson appointed Sater in January, and it became official Tuesday during a Senate confirmation hearing. Sater replaces Joe Cornelison, of Maryville.

“It’s my honor to be nominated by Governor Parson to serve on the Coordinating Board for Higher Education,” Sater said. “It will be my pleasure to work with my fellow board members in support of higher education and workforce development for the great state of Missouri.”

The CBHE, which has one member from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts and one selected at large, oversees the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD). Board members are appointed to six-year terms.

Sater, of Cassville, serves as chairman of the Barry County Board for the Developmentally Disabled and director of the Barry County Health Department Board.

Sater joins CBHE with 16 years of experience as a lawmaker, including eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate. While in the House, Sater was the chairman of the Health Care Policy Committee and a member of the Budget Committee. As a member of the Senate, Sater chaired the Seniors, Families and Children Committee, and was a member of the Budget Committee.

Sater earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Missouri State University in 1969 and a doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Missouri – Kansas City in 1972.

For 29 years, Sater owned and operated Sater Pharmacy in Cassville.

For more information about CBHE, visit dhewd.mo.gov/cbhe/.