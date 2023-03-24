Accident Sends Numerous Kids To The Hospital As No One Was Wearing Seatbelts

A one-vehicle accident on highway-50 in Johnson County sends three juveniles from Camdenton to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver, a 43-year-old woman from Camdenton, with moderate injuries.

The highway patrol report says it happened around 9:20 Wednesday night when the van driven by Bennie Jett traveled off the roadway.

Jett then overcorrected causing the van to overturn ejecting the occupants.

All four were taken by ambulance to Children’s Mercy.

None had been wearing a seat belt at the time.