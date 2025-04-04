Former Osage Standout Ryan King Remembered After Being Killed in Traffic Accident

The 20-year-old from Lake Ozark who was killed in that wreck Thursday morning on the community bridge has been identified as Ryan King.

Online tributes poured in following the wreck identifying King as a 2023 School of the Osage graduate who had been involved in several activities including baseball, basketball and football.

Upon learning of King’s death, Indian football Coach Shannon Jolley announced a tribute at the football field. The field lights were turned on Thursday night for 81 minutes in honor of King who wore that same number.