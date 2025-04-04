fbpx

Registered Sex Offender Arrested for Possessing Child Porn in Morgan County

A registered sex offender from Versailles lands back in the Morgan County Jail on three counts of possessing child porn-second or subsequent offense and one count of failing to register as a sex offender.

Courthouse records indicate that two cyber tips were reported that child sex abuse materials were being accessed in the area. The investigation led to the arrest of 46-year-old Ryan Berve.

It’s alleged that Berve’s electronics contained A-I-generated explicit materials involving people and animals including an image depicting bestiality with an animated character.

Berve is being held without bond.

Reporter Mike Anthony