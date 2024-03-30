Lake Area Fire Districts Train for High-Rise Operations

It’s a scenario lake area firefighters don’t want to encounter but it’s probably really just a case of not if, but rather when…the need for a response that involves a high rise operation.

Several districts participated in a couple days of mutual aid training that focused on a possible high-rise operation. The training included fire department and standpipe connections along with multi-agency cooperation and assists when it comes to I-S-O requirements.

Hosting the training this past week was the Sunrise Beach Fire District with personnel from the Gravois, Lake Ozark and Mid-County districts participating.