Former Royals & Cardinals Manager Whitey Herzog Dies At The Age Of 92

Sad news out of St. Louis.

Hall of Fame Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog dies at the age of 92.

Whitey had quite the career with STL but also with the Kansas City Royals.

Three straight divisional championships in Kansas City

Couldn’t quite get over the hump out in Kansas City but would go to St. Louis where he’d be the general manager and on field manager acquires the likes of Ozzie Smith and Bruce Souter

They would go on to have Hall of Fame careers of course Ozzie maybe the best defensive shortstop of all time but a World Series championship in 1982 World Series trips in 85 and in 1987 before Whitey would resign in 1990

Ultimately become the general manager of the Angels but one of the more colorful and decorated figures in all of baseball certainly in St. Louis baseball

Whitey Herzog passing away at 92