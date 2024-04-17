Mizzou Makin’ Transfers And Preppin’ The Teams For 2024/2025

Well, we told you it could be a busy week in the transfer portal for Mizzou basketball

First the addition, that’s already been made second team all Conference in The Big Ten.

Tony Perkins transfers in from the University of Iowa averaged better than 14 points per game for the Hawkeyes and brings an ability to really pass the basketball.

An extraordinary distributor for the Hawkeyes had a 14 assist game this past year for Iowa immediately becomes the lead guard for the Tigers.

Now one player departing was slated to be maybe the number one option for The Tigers this pass season but a foot injury suffered in practice last summer really hampered John Tonjie, the former Colorado State Ram.

He is entering the portal and leaving Mizzou.

We also learned that Kurt Lewis, former JUCO player of the year transferring out of Mizzou, he winds up at East Tennessee State.

Now more moves are expected.

Maybe Jevon Porter of Pepperdine, of the Porter family well -known in Columbia Michael and John Tay and then maybe the biggest get of all could be Mark Mitchell of Duke