Four Arrested In Theft Ring Found In Brumley

Four people are now behind bars in connection to stolen property found in Brumley.

They include Keith Browning and Todd Box, who are both facing charges for possession of drugs and stolen property, along with Joel Kessler and Carol Wilson, who are facing charges for outstanding warrants.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office…deputies and members of the Mid-MO Drug Task Force were serving a search warrant at an address on Hidden Bluff Circle.

While conducting the search, deputies found a stolen camper trailer, and ATV and numerous items that have been taken in several investigations throughout Miller and Pulaski Counties.

Additionally, deputies found Methamphetamine and other drug related items.

Officials say the total value of the property that was recovered is estimated to exceed $50,000.

