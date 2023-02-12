First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52

The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond.

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving.

“Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the Niaguna Bridge north of Camdenton all the way to Versailles, stopping just that kind of on the south side of Versailles. And then we’ll pick up again just north of Versailles at 52 and go north all the way to Tipton. And then we’re also going to resurface the section of Route 52 from the west side of Versailles all the way to Cole Camp.”

Roeger also says a pre-construction meeting with Capitol Paving to lay out finer details of the project is set for later this month.

It’s anticipated that actual work on the project will begin sometime in May.