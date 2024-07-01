Four Arrested & Some Children Removed From Drug House In Tuscumbia

Four people are facing numerous charges following a month-long investigation in Tuscumbia by the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say it started with a traffic stop, where Kyle Nelson consented to a search of his vehicle and suspected methamphetamine was found under a car seat where a child was sitting, leading to Nelson’s arrest.

Two children in the vehicle were taken into protective custody but later released to a family member.

After further investigation, both agencies executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Humphrey Creek Road, where three more individuals were taken into custody after over a pound of suspected methamphetamine laced with fentanyl was located at the property.

Additionally, three young children under the age of five were taken into protective custody at the residence due to unsanitary and poor living conditions, along with the discovery that the children were found unkempt and smelled of urine.

Those now facing drug and child endangerment charges include 35-year-old Kyle Jacob Andrew Nelson and 51-year-old David James Saint, both from Tuscumbia. They are being held without bond.

It also includes 41-year-old Kaery Marie Varner who’s being held on a $175,000 bond and Taylor Makenzie Blackburn of Linn Creek, who’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Full Release:

4 arrested for trafficking drugs and child endangerment.

On 06/26/2024, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force concluded a several-month-long investigation, resulting in the arrest of four individuals in the Tuscumbia area.

Eldon Police Officers conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle driven by Kyle Jacob Andrew Nelson. During the stop, Nelson consented to a search of his vehicle, and suspected methamphetamine was located under a car seat where a child was sitting. Nelson was arrested and taken to the Miller County Adult Detention Center. Two children in the vehicle were taken into protective custody and later released to a family member.

After further investigation, Miller County Deputies and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force Detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Humphrey Creek Road outside Tuscumbia. Three individuals were taken into custody after over a pound of suspected methamphetamine laced with fentanyl was located at the property. Additionally, three young children under the age of five were taken into protective custody. Detectives noted the unsanitary and poor living conditions that the children were exposed to and that the children were found unkempt and smelled of urine.

The Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office later issued warrants on all subjects involved. The following is a list of the subjects arrested and their associated charges:

Kyle Jacob Andrew Nelson, 35 of Tuscumbia – (2) Counts of Trafficking Drugs in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony – (3) Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Involving Drugs in the First Degree, a Class D Felony Nelson is being held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center with NO BOND ALLOWED as ordered by the Honorable Judge Jon Kaltenbronn

David James Saint, 51 of Tuscumbia – (2) Counts of Trafficking Drugs in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony – (3) Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Involving Drugs in the First Degree, a Class D Felony Saint was found to have an arrest warrant issued by Cole County for failing to appear for child support. Saint is being held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center with NO BOND ALLOWED as ordered by the Honorable Judge Jon Kaltenbronn.

Kaery Marie Varner, 41 of Rolla – (2) Counts of Trafficking Drugs in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony – (3) Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Involving Drugs in the First Degree, a Class D Felony Varner was found to have an arrest warrant issued by Maries County for failing to appear for a seat belt violation. Varner is being held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center on a $175,000 bond as ordered by the Honorable Judge Jon Kaltenbronn.