Search Underway For Restaurant Patrons Who Pushed Server Into The Lake

An investigation is likely to be underway soon after a waitress is pushed into the water over the weekend.

On Saturday posters hit the Lake Area Happenings Facebook page to share the story of 20-year-old single mother Liahna Bertels, who works at the Fish and Company in Camdenton.

According to witnesses and the waitress herself, a group of 6 adults were upset because one of their guests had forgot her ID and wasn’t allowed to be served alcohol, and the kitchen had been running an hour or more behind at the time they placed an order.

As the food was being brought to the table, the group had gotten up and walked down to the docks to leave…at which time Liahna had followed to inform them they forgot to pay for their $150 worth of food and drinks.

During that time, a member of the group allegedly pushed the waitress into the water, in an area where there was no ladder, while the group cheered loudly.

It’s now known that Liahna has issues swimming, had all of her gear & equipment in her hand and had to be helped out through a nearby boat’s deck to get back out of the water.

At this time, it’s unknown who the people were in the group or what boat they were traveling on.

Currently security footage is being reviewed and KRMS will follow up with law enforcement, as well as Liahna and her family, and will release more details as soon as they’re made available.

Below is a video courtesy of the Spyder Network, showing the group leaving and the waitress running after them. If you have any information on these individuals, you should contact your local law enforcement immediately.