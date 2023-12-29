fbpx

Four Arrests Happen Ahead Of Holiday Weekend For Highway Patrol

The highway patrol is probably hoping the past 24 hours or so in the lake area is not a precursor of things to come for the New Year’s holiday counting period.

During that time, the patrol reported four arrests.

A 58-year-old woman from Rocky Mount was arrested for driving revoked and failing to stay in her lane; a 40-year-old man from Rocky Mount was busted for alleged drunk driving and other driving-related offenses; a 47-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for suspended driving and not wearing a seat belt; and a 41-year-old woman from Rocky Mount was arrested on a felony drug warrant out of Camden County and a new misdemeanor charge for possession of paraphernalia.

The New Year’s holiday counting period officially begins at 6:00 tonight and will come to an end at 11:59 Monday night.

Reporter Mike Anthony