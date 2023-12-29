Minimum Wage Will Go Up .30 Cents An Hour After The New Year

Those who work for minimum wage in the lake area and statewide will be able to ring in the new year with a little more on their paychecks.

For the eighth time since 2015, the minimum wage will increase in Missouri…this time from $12.00 per hour to $12.30 per hour.

The increase, as mandated by voter approval of Prop-B back in 2018, tied the wage hikes to the cost-of-living changes reflected in the Consumer Price Index.

All private businesses except for retail and service businesses with gross annual sales that are less than $500,000 are required to pay the higher wage.

The minimum wage law does not apply to public employers but does require that the wage does not drop below the federal minimum which has remained at $7.25 per hour since 2009.