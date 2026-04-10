Fri. Apr 10th, 2026

 

Four Injured in Accident on Saline Road in Miller County

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Friday, April 10th, 2026

Four people including three teenagers are injured late Thursday night in a one-car accident on Saline Road about a mile east of Route-M in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the car driven by an 18-year-old girl from Jefferson, Tennessee, ran off the road and overturned onto its top.

The driver along with a 16-year-old from Rocky Mount, a 19-year-old from Eldon and a 28-year-old woman from Eldon were all wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries.

The 16-year-old was taken to Lake Regional Hospital while the other three refused treatment on the scene.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Friday, April 10th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony