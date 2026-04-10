Four Injured in Accident on Saline Road in Miller County

Four people including three teenagers are injured late Thursday night in a one-car accident on Saline Road about a mile east of Route-M in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the car driven by an 18-year-old girl from Jefferson, Tennessee, ran off the road and overturned onto its top.

The driver along with a 16-year-old from Rocky Mount, a 19-year-old from Eldon and a 28-year-old woman from Eldon were all wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries.

The 16-year-old was taken to Lake Regional Hospital while the other three refused treatment on the scene.