House Fire Causes Extensive Damage in the Camelot Area

Extensive damage is reported after a late-night house fire on Merlin Drive in the Camelot area off Bear Paw Road in Camden County.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the call was received just after 11:30 Wednesday night and upon arrival personnel encountered a working fire with heavy smoke showing. Crews began an attack and were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The resident and his dog were able to get out before help arrived

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach fire districts along with the Camden Ambulance District and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined due to the amount of damage.