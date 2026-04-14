Three Dead in Franklin County Accident

Three people are dead including a 10-year-old boy after a head-on collision around 8:45 Monday night on westbound Missouri-100 in Franklin County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the car driven by a 42-year-old woman from Hermann crossed the center striking an eastbound car driven by a 70-year-old woman from New Haven.

The woman from Hermann an d one occupant, a 47-year-old man from Hermann, were pronounced dead on the scene while a second passenger, the 10-year-old boy also from Hermann, died at a hospital in St. Louis.

The other driver suffered moderate injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.