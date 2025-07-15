Four Injured In Morgan County Car Crash

Four people are injured in a three-vehicle accident early Sunday afternoon on highway-5 near Moreau Lane in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says a southbound car driven by a 22-year-old woman from Clarksburg hydroplaned before crossing the centerline and striking a northbound vehicle with debris from the accident striking another northbound vehicle.

The 22-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries. The other driver and two passengers, all from Lawrence, Kansas, suffered moderate injuries while the driver of the vehicle hit by the debris was uninjured.

All four of the injured were taken to University Hospital.