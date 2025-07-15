MODOT To Begin Work On ADA Sidewalks Across Osage Beach

MoDOT is giving motorists around certain areas of Osage Beach a heads-up about some sidewalk work that has to be done.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the project is not an option…“So there’s some work taking place at Jeffrey’s Road, and the reason for that project is our pedestrian facilities have to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

From Jeffries Road, the A-D-A sidewalk project for MoDOT will then move over to Route-42 in the area of School of the Osage.

And with traffic on ‘42’ already picking up because of athletic practices, MoDOT’s goal is to make sure the work is completed well before the beginning of the next school year.