Four People Face Drug Charges In Pulaski County Following HWP Investigation

One person is taken into custody by the highway patrol on a drug charge and three others for failing to appear in court on drug charges in Pulaski County.

The highway patrol report alleges that 36-year-old Amanda Schivitz, of Rolla, was in possession of a controlled substance and had also been wanted on a warrant for a misdemeanor traffic offense.

Also arrested were: 45-year-old Raymone Safford, of Waynesville, for failure to appear on a possession charge; 46-year-old Damien Harden, of St. Robert, on five felony warrants for failing to appear on drug charges; and 32-year-old Nicholas Dangelo, of St. Robert, on one felony warrant for failing to appear on a drug charge.

All four were booked into the Pulaski County Jail.