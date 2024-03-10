Lake Ozark To Host Special Work Session On Numerous Items

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen gets together this next week for a special work session with several discussion topics appearing on the published agenda.

Among the topics: a community development block grant for demolition, packet production and agenda item submission deadlines, the 2024 capital improvement plan, possible street light installation at 2121 Bagnell Dam Boulevard and annual planning for the city.

The special work session, on Tuesday, begins at 2:00 in lake Ozark City Hall.