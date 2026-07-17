Fredericktown Man Convicted On Seven Counts Of Child Sex Abuse

A Madison County jury has convicted a 54-year-old Fredericktown man on seven counts of First-Degree Statutory Sodomy in connection to the repeated sexual abuse of a child that occurred in 2022.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says seven witnesses including the victim testified over the two days against Roger Mickan.

After Mickan was convicted, the jury recommended a 50 year sentence in the Department of Corrections.

Formal sentencing in Madison County is set for October 1st.