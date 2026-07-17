Interstate 44 Construction To Cause Lane Closures For Next Three Weeks

Travel on Interstate 44 through Pulaski County is going to get chaotic for a few weeks.

Starting on Sunday, officials are planning to close one lane of traffic for up to three weeks, as crews begin safety and drivability improvements for the interstate.

MODOT Says the work begins July 19th with crews shutting down the lane at 9PM between exit 159 and Mile Marker 157, between Waynesville and St. Robert.

The closures will continue through early to mid-August with either the right or left lane being closed.