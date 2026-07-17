Gladstone Man Arrested After Attempted Sex Trafficking Of A Minor

A Gladstone man has been charged in U.S. District Court with Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Minor.

The federal complaint alleges that 35-year-old Scott Smith, over the course of four days, had engaged in online communication with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old minor.

It’s also alleged that Smith arranged to meet with the purported minor for sexual conduct in exchange for $200 and had asked for sexually graphic images to be sent to him.

Smith was picked up on Monday at the hotel where he arranged to meet the minor and then arraigned in court on Wednesday.

The case was filed as part of Project Safe Childhood.