St. Louis Man “Just Out for a Drive” Hits 188mph Leading Law Enforcement on a Pursuit in Miller County

A 37-year-old St. Louis man is now formally charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing a stop or detention after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

The probable cause statement filed in Miller County alleges that 37-year-old Brennan England was initially observed in a Porsche convertible to be going 88 miles-per-hour on eastbound-54 marking the beginning of the pursuit.

By the time England reached the Route-W exit, his speed was clocked at 122 miles-per-hour. As England apparently realized the highway patrol was catching up near Allen Road, he pushed on the gas even more, according to the trooper’s radar gun, reaching 188-miles-per-hour before exiting on Highway-52.

The trooper backed off due to the speeds involved and the pursuit came to an end when England ran off the road trying to avoid spike strips in, or near, Tuscumbia causing the Porsche to striking several objects and become disabled..

England, who claimed to be “just out for a drive,” is being held without bond in the Miller County Jail.