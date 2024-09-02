Friday Night High School Football Scores Across the Lake Region

Tue. Sep 3rd, 2024
You heard it on 93.5 Rocks the Lake, saw it on KRMS-TV.
A dominating performance by the Camden-Lakers in their first ever regular season matchup against Jeff City.
They go to the state capital and win it by a score of 53 to 28, three touchdown runs by Carson Dernan.
How about a dominating performance from School of the Osage as they blast Bolivar, 35 to nothing at home.
A convincing win for Eldon, 35-7 winners at home against Fulton.
Versailles loses their opener, blanked by Knob Noster, 40 to nothing was the final score.
Warsaw takes a big win in their opener over Lawson in Class 2….33 to zip.
Here’s a look at all the scores across the region:
Benton:
Cole Camp falls to Salisbury 30 to 15
Lincoln wins over Willow Springs 32 to 13
Warsaw wins over Lawson 33 to 0
Camden:
Camdenton wins over Jefferson City 53 to 28
Laclede:
Lebanon falls to Webb City 35 to 13
Miller:
Eldon wins over Fulton 35 to 7
School of the Osage wins over Bolivar 35 to 0
Morgan:
Versailles falls to Knob Noster 40 to 0
Pulaski
Waynesville falls to Carthage 55 to 7