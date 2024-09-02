fbpx

Friday Night High School Football Scores Across the Lake Region

A dominating performance by the Camden-Lakers in their first ever regular season matchup against Jeff City.

They go to the state capital and win it by a score of 53 to 28, three touchdown runs by Carson Dernan.

How about a dominating performance from School of the Osage as they blast Bolivar, 35 to nothing at home.

A convincing win for Eldon, 35-7 winners at home against Fulton.

Versailles loses their opener, blanked by Knob Noster, 40 to nothing was the final score.

Warsaw takes a big win in their opener over Lawson in Class 2….33 to zip.

 

Here’s a look at all the scores across the region:

Benton:

Cole Camp falls to Salisbury 30 to 15

Lincoln wins over Willow Springs 32 to 13

Warsaw wins over Lawson 33 to 0

Camden:

Camdenton wins over Jefferson City 53 to 28

Laclede:

Lebanon falls to Webb City 35 to 13

Miller:

Eldon wins over Fulton 35 to 7

School of the Osage wins over Bolivar 35 to 0

Morgan:

Versailles falls to Knob Noster 40 to 0

Pulaski

Waynesville falls to Carthage 55 to 7

Reporter Brendan Matthews