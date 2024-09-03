Osage Beach Fire Reports Numbers Are Higher Again This Year

While the number of calls for August were down for Osage Beach fire personnel, the numbers year-to-date continue to climb higher than last year.

Chief Paul Berardi says there were 202 calls for service in August compared to 225 in August-2023. However, year-to-date this year, there have been 1,705 incidents, 200 higher than at the same time in 2023.

The calls in August that just ended included: 140 medical emergencies, nine traffic accidents, two structure fires, two hazmat related calls, two missing persons and one water rescue.

There were also 13 overlapping calls.

Average response time in August was six minutes and 47 seconds.