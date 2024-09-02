Royals & Cardinals In Action Following Weekend Games

The Royals have hit the skids, swept in four games by the Astros.

They’ve lost five straight, seven to two, the final yesterday.

Not what you expect from this Kansas City team.

They still have a commanding lead for the final wild-card spot, however, in the American League.

They take on the Guardians again starting this afternoon.

And then the Cardinals take two of three from the Yankees in the Bronx, 14 to seven, the final score on Sunday afternoon.

Jordan Walker, five for five, the youngest Cardinal to record five hits since Rodgers’ Hornsby more than a hundred years ago.

They take on the Brewers.