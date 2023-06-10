Friday Sports Report Includes Overtime Win In NHL, NBA Finals, Baseball Action & PGA Tour Discussions

HOCKEY:

The Stanley Cup final got a little more interesting last night as the Florida Panthers beat the Vegas Golden Knights three to two in overtime.

Carter Verheke had the game winner.

Vegas still leads the best of seven cup final two games to one.

NBA:

The NBA finals back underway tonight in Miami.

The Nuggets lead the series two games to one.

Of course, Miami, they’ve been the heavy underdog as a number eight seed all throughout the playoffs. Thus far to baseball.

MLB:

Both the Cardinals and Royals had the day off on Thursday.

Cards host the Cincinnati Reds tonight.

Jordan Montgomery getting the start for the redbirds Royals.

Meanwhile, they are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles.

It’ll be Tyler Wells and Daniel Lynch on the mound.

PGA:

And we’ve gotten a little more clarity on the PGA tour.

Joining forces with the Saudi backed public investment fund.

PGA tour commissioner Jay Monahan will continue to call all the shots, and in fact, we’ll have ultimately the oversight on live golf as to whether or not it returns for 2024.

We’ll talk about that and a preview of the US Open at the LA country club tomorrow at 09:00AM here on News/Talk KRMS on the sweet spot golf show.