Cardinals blanked the Rangers last night, one nothing, snap a five-game losing streak, it was Alec Burleson’s home run and the top of the eighth inning that broke the 0 -⁠0 tie.

Cardinals outlast John Gray, who pitched a complete game and struck out 12 Cardinals, but the birds manage to scrap out a win.

The Royals, meanwhile, they lose to the Marlins down in Miami, 6 -⁠1, Jordan Lyles 7 innings, but gave up 5 runs.