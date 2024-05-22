Fugitive wanted in Morgan County, MO, and Morgan County, AL, Taken into Custody

Morgan County authorities report the arrest of a Stover man wanted on a felony domestic assault charge and a felony warrant for failing to appear in Morgan County, Alabama, on a theft or property damage charge.

Sheriff Norman Dills says 52-year-old Joel Carroll was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Fugitive Apprehension Security Team.

Carroll had been wanted on the domestic charge for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in early February. Bond on that charge is $50,000.

Carroll is also being held without bond pending extradition on the Morgan County, Alabama, warrant.