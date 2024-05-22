Osage Beach Fire District and IAFF Local-3987 Agree to New Contract

The Osage Beach Fire District has come to terms agreeing on a new contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local-39-87 Union.

The fire district board of directors worked out details of a new agreement in what was described as a “very short period of time” instead of what could’ve been a drawn out process trying to get a new agreement in place by the end of this year.

Part of the new contract includes: starting pay of $17.50 per hour and, by 2027, the pay increasing to $19.50 per hour; a P-T-O buyback program; adjusting accrued vacation days to match the current 48-06 schedule; and increasing wages of the district’s current employees.

While the new agreement is in place for the Osage Beach District, other member districts under the I-A-F-F union include Lake Ozark, Sunrise Beach, Mid-County and Gravois plus the Miller County Ambulance District and the City of Rolla Fire Department.