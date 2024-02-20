Topic Of Modifying Constitutional Amendments Returns To Discussions In MO General Assembly

After spending 11 hours last week on a handful of resolutions dealing with letting voters decide on modifying provisions of constitutional amendments, the Missouri Senate may be returning to the topic again this week.

Missouri Senate President pro Tem Caleb Rowden of Columbia says there’s still a long way to go on initiative petition reform.

“I think there will be some difference of opinions on whether concurrent majority is the right thing to do, whether or not you do house districts versus congressional districts. You know, there’s some devil in the detail stuff there.”

Proponents of initiative petition reform say they would prefer if it is more difficult to change our state’s constitution.

Missouri Senate minority floor Leader John Rizzo of Independence reiterates passing this resolution would not impact any current signature gathering efforts that are underway. ”

It’s less about what’s in it at this point, and it’s a matter of getting going. And are you going to be able to gather the signatures between now and may on whatever issue it might be?”

This is the 8th week of the 2024 regular legislative session.