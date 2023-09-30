Future “New” Macks Creek Community Park Continues to Come into Focus

The long-awaited rehab project for the Macks Creek Community Park is another step or two closer to becoming reality.

After Camden County recently approved a $50,000 allocation for the project to come out of ARPA funds, an equipment design for the park has now been approved by the park board of directors and a bid accepted for the project.

A total of $60,000 is being earmarked for the overall rehab project and the new equipment is expected to be in place in time for the residents, and others, to enjoy by summertime of 2024.