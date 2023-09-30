Lake Ozark Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident Discovered Thursday Afternoon in Morgan County

A Lake Ozark man is dead after a motorcycle crash believed to have happened Wednesday night but not discovered until Thursday afternoon in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says the accident happened along Route-Y north of Brendel Boulevard when the 2016 Indian Scout motorcycle driven by 35-year-old Corey Alley ran off the road and struck a tree.

Alley was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3:30 Thursday afternoon.