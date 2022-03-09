A longtime grocery chain on the west side has been sold.

According to reports, G2M markets in Laurie and Stover are becoming Town and Country Market by April 1st of this year.

No official release by either G2M or Town and Country, or its parent companies including Price Chopper, has been submitted at this time.

However, according to our sources the deal is finalized and transitions are already underway.

On the G2M Facebook page, the company says their rewards program will be ending on March 31st while on the Town and Country page, several job positions are up for stores in Laurie and Stover matching the current addresses for G2M.

Town and Country has several stores already in the Lake Region, including stores in Richland, Crocker and Iberia.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you the latest as it comes in.