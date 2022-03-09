Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for areas north of the Lake of the Ozarks towards Kansas City.

That’s part of a system expected to enter into the lake area Thursday which will be bringing rain that will change over to snow.

According to the National Weather Service, they are expected at least an inch of accumulation or more at this time.

Snow is expected to affect the lake area throughout Friday, turning over to another round of extreme cold temperatures shortly afterward.

Officials say now is the time to start prepping in case you’ve already put away all your winter gear.